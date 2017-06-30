LeBron James Has Hollywood Date Night In $340k Whip

LeBron James decided to take his wife out on a fancy Hollywood dinner date Thursday -- and cruised up to the hottest restaurant in town in a sick $340k Rolls-Royce!!
Bron and Savannah hit up Catch in West Hollywood -- where every major star goes to eat and be seen (Sofia Richie, Shaun White and Brittany Snow were also in the restaurant last night).
The James' didn't do much talkin' ... but they made a helluva statement with their car! Our car experts tell us Bron was behind the wheel of a 2017 Rolls-Royce Dawn Drophead Coupe.
Starting price ... $342k -- and that's the basic factory model. You know LeBron doesn't do basic anything.
Some car fun facts: it goes 0 to 60 in 4.3 seconds and gets a whopping 12 miles per gallon in the city.
The craziest part ... it's a fantasy car for most normal people. It's just another ride for LeBron.