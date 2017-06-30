TMZ

Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine Yeah, I Got Dumb Hops But I'll Never Top M.J.'s Dunks

6/30/2017 7:33 AM PDT

Zach LaVine Says He'll Never Top Michael Jordan's Classic Dunks In Chicago

EXCLUSIVE

NBA star Zach LaVine has high ambitions in Chicago ... but can the high-flyin' dunk master jump over the Jumpman and pass Michael Jordan as the best Bulls dunker of all time??

That's exactly what we asked LaVine -- who was just recently traded from Minnesota to the Windy City -- and while the 2-time dunk contest champ has some serious hops, he doesn't think he'd ever match His Airness' classic moves.

It's a pretty humble response from LaVine, who's only 22 years old and has already put on a dunking clinic in just 3 years in the league ... but we get it. It's M.J. we're talking about.

We also asked about getting traded away from the T-Wolves ... and it's nothing but love for his old squad.

