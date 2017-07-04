UFC's Sam Alvey U.S. Soldier Choked Me Out ... I Had to Tap!

UFC's Sam Alvey Gets Choked Out by Soldier in Iraq

UFC fighter Sam Alvey is usually the one bringing the pain on the mat ... but he had the tables turned on him when he got choked out by a U.S. soldier in Iraq.

Alvey – along with UFC vets Diego Sanchez, Joe Lauzon and Jake Ellenberger – put on a grappling seminar during their weeklong trip to visit our troops ... and it was smooth sailing until one yoked-out serviceman got a hold of his neck.

Smile’n Sam was a good sport about it, of course – the slugger's always had mad respect for what they do, and even told us not serving is his biggest life regret.

Not all of the UFCers went as easy on the troops as Alvey … in fact, Sam says one of the guys was out there taking heads and arms!