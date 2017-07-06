Amanda Nunes 400% Chance I Crush Shevchenko

Amanda Nunes: 400% Chance I Crush Shevchenko

EXCLUSIVE

Amanda Nunes once told us there was a 200% chance she'd beat Ronda Rousey.

Now, she's DOUBLING that number when it comes to beating Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 213 on Saturday.

TMZ Sports spoke with the UFC women's bantamweight champ -- who guaranteed a 2nd victory over Shevchenko in their highly anticipated rematch.

The two previously battled it out at UFC 196 back in March 2016 -- a fight Nunes won by unanimous decision. Shevchenko says she's out for revenge. Nunes has other plans.

So, what's next if Nunes wins? Hopefully, a superfight with Cris "Cyborg" Justino. We asked her about that too.