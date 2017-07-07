Odell Beckham Swarmed By UCLA Students ... After Summer Workout

Odell Beckham got all sorts of love at UCLA on Thursday after an intense summer workout on the Bruins' intramural fields ... but ya gotta watch the exit, when the NFL star hops fence like a ninja warrior.

The NYG wideout spent a few hours doing some speed training down in Westwood -- and a crowd of students gathered around to watch (why not, right?!).

After the workout, Odell invited the crowd over for a massive Instagram photo sesh -- where he signed autographs, shook hands and just bro'd out with the fans.

But the best part is when it's time to leave ... and Odell decides to jump the fence with his Giants helmet on.

Dude's a freak athlete.