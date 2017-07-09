NFL's Domata Peko Says $125 Mil Won't Make Derek Carr A Target

NFL's Domata Peko I Ain't Jealous Of Derek Carr ... $125 Mil Won't Make Him A Target

Good news for Derek Carr ... you won't have to use all that new scratch to fix BROKEN BONES given to you by jealous NFL players ... that's according to one massive Denver Bronco who says it's all good.

We got Domata Peko at LAX -- a 6'3'' 325 pound MAMMOTH who kills QBs -- and asked him if there was any extra incentive to punish Carr, now that the Raiders stud signed that $125 million deal.

If you're waiting for Peko to snarl, you're gonna wait a while, dude goes full Teddy Bear, saying he's happy to see Carr get paid, 'cause it's an inspiration to other players.

One cause for concern for Carr? Peko says he's "looking forward" to playing Carr twice a year, every year ... that can't be good.