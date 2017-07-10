Ben Affleck and 'SNL' Producer Lindsay Shookus On a Coffee Date

Ben Affleck & Lindsay Shookus I'm Totally Juiced on New GF

Ben Affleck's looking more and more like he's locking in 'SNL' producer Lindsay Shookus as his new gf ... 'cause they had a coffee/juice date Monday morning.

Ben and Lindsay grabbed Starbucks in Brentwood after apparently spending the weekend together. They reportedly had a dinner date Thursday night at Giorgio Baldi ... one of Ben's fave spots.

We broke the story ... Ben and Jen Garner officially filed for divorce earlier this year. We were told they were already seeing other people.

Moving on, indeed.