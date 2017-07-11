TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Miguel Cabrera My Family's In Grave Danger In Venezuela

7/11/2017 1:58 PM PDT

Miguel Cabrera: My Family's In Grave Danger In Venezuela

Breaking News

MLB superstar Miguel Cabrera ﻿says his family has been targeted in Venezuela -- and he's been forced to pay protection bribes to keep them safe. 

It's unclear exactly why Cabrera believes his family is in danger -- possibly because he's worth a fortune. Cabrera signed a $248 MILLION contract extension in 2014. 

In a series of videos posted to social media, Cabrera says Venezuela can be a very dangerous place if you cross the wrong people ... and he's frustrated. 

Cabrera says he's a proud Venezuelan -- but the constant fear that someone will kidnap a family member is weighing on him. He admits to paying "Vacunas" -- or protection money -- but doesn't say how much he's paid or to whom the money has gone. 

Cabrera says he's suspicious of everyone from police officers to street thugs -- and doesn't know where the real danger lurks. 

Cabrera does seem to voice support for the opposition to the current government -- but you can tell he's being careful with his words to not piss anyone off too much. 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!
Commenting Rules ›
Around the Web