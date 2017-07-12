Alberto Del Rio Suspended By Wrestling Org. ... Over Dom. Violence Probe

Alberto Del Rio Suspended By Wrestling Org. Over Domestic Violence Probe

Alberto Del Rio -- aka Alberto El Patron -- has been suspended indefinitely by Global Force Wrestling amid an investigation into an alleged domestic violence incident.

GFW -- which is owned by Impact Wrestling -- says the suspension is effective immediately "until the investigation is resolved following a recent incident in Orlando, Florida."

TMZ Sports broke the story ... Alberto -- real name Jose Rodriguez -- is being investigated over an alleged incident Sunday at Orlando International Airport involving his fiancee, WWE superstar Paige.

We obtained audio of the incident in which you can hear Paige scream, "Leave me the f*ck alone" and "Stay out of my life."

Paige had previously claimed there was a 3rd party involved -- a female fan who threw a drink on Alberto -- but police say the case is only being investigated as a domestic dispute ... meaning Alberto and a significant other.

So far, no comment from Alberto.