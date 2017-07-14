DMX Released from Jail After Posting $500k Bond

DMX Posts $500k Bond ... Released from Jail

Exclusive Details

DMX is out of jail ... posting $500k bond after he was charged with multiple counts of tax evasion.

Nicholas Biase, a spokesman for the U.S. District Attorney's Office, tells TMZ ... the rapper pled not guilty to 14 counts of tax evasion. He needed 2 co-signers to pony up the bail. DMX has been slapped with travel restrictions that will require him to stay close to home ... in the NYC area. He'll also be under strict drug testing, and can't carry any firearms while on bail.

We're told the court will decided at a future hearing if X can leave the NYC area for work purposes.

TMZ broke the story ... DMX surrendered to the feds after prosecutors said he hid several years worth of income and now owes the IRS nearly $2 million.