Aaron Carter's DUI Arrest Photos, He Threatens to Sue Cops

Aaron Carter's threatening to go after cops for his DUI arrest because he's adamant they never saw him behind the wheel ... and believes they had no right to arrest him.

Sources close to Aaron tell TMZ ... the singer wants to sue over his weekend bust in Cornelia, Georgia where he refused a breathalyzer and testing of his blood and urine to determine if he was intoxicated.

TMZ's obtained photos of the moment Habersham County deputies searched through Aaron and his girlfriend's belongings in an AutoZone parking lot. Aaron says he was targeted because of his celebrity.

He had said he was at AutoZone to fix his car's alignment. His rep says there's surveillance footage to prove he wasn't in the car when he was arrested.