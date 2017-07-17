Aaron Carter He WAS Driving and Bombed Field Sobriety Test ... Cops Say

Aaron Carter Arrest, Cops Say He Was Driving and Bombed Field Sobriety Test

Aaron Carter was spotted behind the wheel -- despite his claims -- when cops busted him ... this according to the police report.

TMZ obtained the report, which contradicts Aaron's claim that cops never saw him driving, and therefore shouldn't have arrested him for DUI refusal in Cornelia, Georgia.

In the docs, a Habersham County Sheriff's deputy says he saw Aaron pull into the AutoZone parking lot after an alert went out for someone "driving all over the road and running into the median," in a white Chevy Suburban with no tags.

The deputy pulled him over and observed his "eyes to be blood shot and watery with a glazed look to them." Aaron's girlfriend, cops say, then started acting belligerent.

During field sobriety testing, cops say Aaron talked to himself, lost his balance, swayed and had trouble tracking movement with his eyes.

Cops also say they observed "body tremors" in his legs and arms before he was arrested.