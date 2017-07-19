Chris Christie Gets Destroyed At Mets Game After Great Foul Ball Catch

Chris Christie Snags Foul Ball Destroyed By Announcers

Chris Christie ﻿made a helluva catch, snagging a foul ball at Tuesday's NY Mets game ... and the reaction was pretty much what you'd expect.

BOOOOOOOOOOO!!

But fans weren't the only ones lighting up the NJ Governor -- Christie also got zinged by the Fox Sports TV announcers for his infamous day of fun in the sun.

“Nice to see him get from the beach here to the ballpark," the play-by-play man said. His broadcast partner loved it.

It's been a rough month for Christie ... his big beach day also got blasted during his audition to host Mike Francesa's sports talk show.

But it's not the first time C.C.'s showed off his baseball skills ... we've seen him lookin' like Aaron Judge at a charity softball game a few years back.