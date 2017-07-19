Cops Say Paige Should Be Charged With Battery In Alberto Del Rio Airport Incident

Alberto Del Rio Airport Incident Cops Recommend Charge Against Paige

Cops in Orlando have recommended Paige be criminally charged for the incident in the airport with Alberto Del Rio, despite originally saying ADR was the only person under investigation.

Orlando PD confirms they've "found that probable cause exists to charge Saraya Bevis (Paige) with Battery (Domestic Violence)."

Cops say they've passed the case along to the State Attorney's Office, who will decide whether or not to file charges.

As we previously reported, Paige and Alberto Del Rio got into a massive fight at the Orlando Airport on June 9. Police said ADR was under investigation for domestic violence, but Paige said she was the one who attacked him.

Police say ADR is still under investigation.

