'American Idol' Haley Reinhart: Bouncer Charged with Felonies in Beatdown

EXCLUSIVE

The bouncer seen on video choking "American Idol" alum Haley Reinhart's friend has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies ... TMZ has learned.

Adam Sobanski -- the bearded guy in a purple shirt -- was busted Wednesday and charged with 2 felony counts of aggravated battery ... strangling and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

Authorities say Adam had no legal justification for the choke hold that caused Alan Chislof difficulty breathing. The great bodily harm charge comes from Sobanski allegedly striking Chislof in the face several times with a closed fist.

TMZ broke the story ... Haley and her friends got in the middle of a melee with bouncers at Lamplighter Inn. Chislof suffered a concussion, lacerations to his temple and just above eye, bruising and hematoma.