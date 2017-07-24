Blac Chyna I Can Race Nicki In My New Ferrari (In Your Face, Rob!)

Blac Chyna Buys A New Ferrari

Blac Chyna is sending a message to Rob Kardashian -- and even her old side piece, Ferrari -- she doesn't need either of them to get around fast.

Chyna just purchased a 2017 Ferrari 488 Spider. The whip's starting price is around $334k, but Chyna's is custom with Forgiato wheels so it'll cost way more.

Chyna got the new wheels Monday, a few weeks after Rob took back both the Ferrari and Lamborghini he bought her after the revenge porn fiasco, and ultimate breakup.

It's interesting Chyna rushed to pick up the new luxury ride. She just appeared in Yo Gotti's "Rake It Up" video alongside Nicki Minaj, who has a line on the track where she raps: "Brought out the pink Lamborghini just to race with Chyna."

It appears Chyna fell victim to the hype.