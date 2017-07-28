Ric Flair Kurt Angle Woulda Been a Dope UFC Fighter

Ric Flair: Kurt Angle Woulda Been a Dope UFC Fighter

With The Rock revealing that he considered a UFC career roughly 10 years ago, we wanted to know which WWE superstars have the chops to compete in a REAL mixed martial arts fight.

For the answer ... we went right to the Nature Boy Ric Flair -- who didn't even hesitate when he fired out one name, Kurt Angle.

He's probably right ... Angle famously won an Olympic gold medal for freestyle wrestling at the '96 Games after he took 1st place at the world wrestling championships in '95.

Accomplished wrestlers tend to do pretty damn well in the UFC ... Cormier, Lesnar, Jones and Velasquez to name a few.

Still, we were talking this out in the office and could all agree on one pro wrestler we woulda loved to see in the Octagon -- Andre the Giant.