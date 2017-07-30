Boosie's Brother Allegedly Stole $361k Out of Rapper's Bank Account

Boosie Cops Say My Brother Jacked $361k From My Account!!!

Looks like Boosie ﻿was telling the truth -- cops say his bank account WAS hacked, but he didn't know it was his own brother draining $361,000.

TMZ broke the story ... the rapper said someone siphoned dough from his Capital One account and made a bunch of transactions. Now we've obtained the police report, which says Boosie's bro, Taquari Hatch, made more than a dozen wire transfers to different people ... who would then give him cash. Cops say he once sent as much as $80k in one transfer.

According to docs, Taquari even posed as Boosie while on the phone with Capital One customer service, but blew his cover when he mentioned having a wife ... which Boosie does not. We're told that set off alarms for the fraud department.

Taquari was arrested last week and booked for identity theft and fraud charges.