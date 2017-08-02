TMZ

Floyd Mayweather I'll Make $300 Mil for McGregor Fight ... Maybe More

8/2/2017 1:16 PM PDT

Floyd Mayweather: I'll Make $300 Mil for McGregor Fight, Maybe More

EXCLUSIVE

Floyd Mayweather is expecting to make more than $300 MILLION from his fight with Conor McGregor ... which would break down to more than $8 MILLION per minute in the ring. 

The boxer spelled it all out for Showtime's "All Access: Mayweather v. McGregor" -- explaining why no other professional athlete in the world is more bankable. 

"I mean, am I the highest-paid athlete out there? And just coming back? We not talking about no contract. We not talking about no contract for no 4 years, or no contract for no 5 years. I can do it in 36 minutes. $300 (million) or better. In 36 minutes."

Not a bad deal. 

As for Conor, the UFC fighter is expecting to rake in around $100 mil for the August 26 superfight -- but it'll be largest payday an MMA fighter has ever made ... so he's not complaining either. 

