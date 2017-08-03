Sylvester Stallone I'm Definitely Fighting Drago ... In 'Creed 2'

It's a rematch more than 30 years in the making ... Rocky Balboa vs. Ivan Drago -- and it's GOING DOWN in "Creed 2," so says Sylvester Stallone.
Sly teased that Drago's coming back to the big screen for the "Creed" sequel -- but no one's really sure what the storyline will be.
Now, another clue ... with Stallone telling TMZ Sports things are definitely going to get violent between Rocky and Drago -- "You know I gotta hit Drago once."
Of course, Drago -- played by Dolph Lundgren -- killed Apollo Creed in "Rocky 4." The rumblings are that Adonis Creed will fight Drago's kid "C2" to get revenge.
BONUS -- Stallone also weighed in on Floyd Mayweather's projected $300 MILLION payday for the McGregor fight.
He's shocked ... that he's not making MORE!