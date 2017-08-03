TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Sylvester Stallone I'm Definitely Fighting Drago ... In 'Creed 2'

8/3/2017 4:04 PM PDT

Sylvester Stallone: I'm Definitely Fighting Drago In 'Creed 2'

EXCLUSIVE

It's a rematch more than 30 years in the making ... Rocky Balboa vs. Ivan Drago -- and it's GOING DOWN in "Creed 2," so says Sylvester Stallone

Sly teased that Drago's coming back to the big screen for the "Creed" sequel -- but no one's really sure what the storyline will be. 

Now, another clue ... with Stallone telling TMZ Sports things are definitely going to get violent between Rocky and Drago -- "You know I gotta hit Drago once."

Of course, Drago -- played by Dolph Lundgren -- killed Apollo Creed in "Rocky 4."  The rumblings are that Adonis Creed will fight Drago's kid "C2" to get revenge. 

BONUS -- Stallone also weighed in on Floyd Mayweather's projected $300 MILLION payday for the McGregor fight.

He's shocked ... that he's not making MORE!

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web