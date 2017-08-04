NFL's Adrien Robinson Arrested with 25 Pounds of Weed ... Cops Say

Former Giants TE Adrien Robinson was arrested ridin' with 25 POUNDS of pot on Monday ... according to cops in Pennsylvania.

The 28-year-old former 4th round draft pick was pulled over around 10:30 PM in Union County, PA ... when cops say they noticed A.R. acting suspiciously.

Police searched his '16 Chevy Impala and tell us they found almost 25 pounds of weed in his car.

Robinson was arrested and taken to Union County Prison where he was charged with felony possession with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia -- a misdemeanor.

Robinson spent a few hours in jail before posting bail ... and being released.

He is due back in court August 8.