Tommy Lee Dirt Bike for Sale ... Jager Approved!!!

Tommy Lee's Former Custom Dirt Bike for Sale on Craigslist

Tommy Lee's custom motorbike -- adorned with decals of his name and the Jägermeister logo -- can be yours ... if you reply to a Craigslist ad and fork over the cash.

Tommy's 2008 KTM SX 450 dirt bike is being sold by one of his old pals, Guerin Swing, who bought it from the rocker 2 years ago. Swing tells us he hasn't had time to ride, and it just sits in his design studio.

The bike was a gift to Tommy when Jägermeister was sponsoring him. We're told he only rode it for less than an hour when he got it, then sold it in pristine shape. Don't worry, Tommy steered with his hands ... not the way he steers boats.

Swing's hawking the celebrity-owned bike on Los Angeles CL ... for $6,500.