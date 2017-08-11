Ezekiel Elliott Attacked Girlfriend 3 Times ... NFL Says

Ezekiel Elliott beat up his girlfriend 3 times in the same week ... and there are photos that prove it ... this according to the NFL.

The league laid out its case against Elliott in a letter to the Dallas Cowboys running back detailing a week of violence and terror against Tiffany Thompson that began on July 17, 2016.

INCIDENT #1

On July 17, the NFL says Elliott attacked Thompson at the Canvasback Lane apartments in Columbus, Ohio.

"You used physical force that caused injuries to Ms. Thompson's arms, neck and shoulders."

INCIDENT #2

On July 19, the NFL says there was another altercation at the Canvasback Lane apartments.

"You used physical force that caused injuries to Ms. Thompson's face, arms, wrists and hands."

INCIDENT #3

On July 21, the NFL says there was a 3rd incident at the Canvasback Lane apartments.

"You used physical force that caused injuries to Ms. Thompson's face, neck, arms knee and hips."

The league says it went to prosecutors to find out why Elliott was not charged with a crime. The NFL was told, "We never concluded that she was lying to us ... we generally believed her for all of the incidents."

Prosecutors had previously said there was "conflicting and inconsistent information across all incidents, resulting in concern regarding the sufficiency of the evidence to support the filing of criminal charges."

The standard for prosecution is much higher than the standard for the NFL to mete out discipline.