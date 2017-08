Allen Iverson Coaching Kobe In BIG3 Would Be Love!

EXCLUSIVE

Allen Iverson and Kobe Bryant on the same team??? A.I. says that would be dope as hell.

With BIG3 honcho Ice Cube saying he's gunning for Kobe to join his basketball league next season, we asked Iverson how he felt about possibly coaching the Black Mamba on his 3's Company team.

"That would be love," Iverson said ... "love, baby."

Kobe hasn't weighed in on Cube's offer yet -- but there are other big names in the mix for Season 2, including Lamar Odom and Gilbert Arenas.