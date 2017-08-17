Cristiano Ronaldo Offers Support to Barcelona ... After Alleged Terror Attack

Cristiano Ronaldo Offers Support to Barcelona After Alleged Terror Attack

Breaking News

Several of Europe's biggest sports stars in the world are showing their support for Barcelona after today's alleged terrorist attack ... including Cristiano Ronaldo.

"Dismayed by the news arriving from Barcelona. Full support and solidarity with the family and friends of the victims," Ronaldo said in a translated tweet from Portugese.

Ronaldo is from Portugal, which neighbors Spain. He also plays professionally for Real Madrid in Spain's top pro league, La Liga.

Pau Gasol -- who's from Barcelona -- also tweeted, "Sad and horrified by the tragic events that took place today at the #Ramblas of #Barcelona."

"All my support to the victims and their families during these incredibly tough times."

Earlier today, a van plowed through a crowd in Barcelona -- reporting killing 13 people and injuring many more. Officials are saying it's a terrorist attack.