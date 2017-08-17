Meek Mill Detained In Bronx For Recklessly Driving Dirt Bike

Meek Mill In Police Custody After Alleged Dirt Bike Stunt

Meek Mill is currently in police custody after law enforcement sources tell us he drove a dirt bike recklessly through the streets of NYC.

Sources tell us Meek is being held for questioning in an Upper Manhattan Precinct after being taken in for the alleged stunt.

We're told at this time the rapper has not been arrested and booked ... but we're told that's imminent.

According to several of Meek's fans, his initial confrontation with police was documented on his Instagram's live stream.

Story developing ...