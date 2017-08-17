Young Thug Gifts Mom $50k on His Birthday!!!

Young Thug It's My Bday Party ... And I'll Give My Mom $50k If I Want To!!!

Young Thug for Son of the Year award? He's got a helluva chance after handing his mom a $TACK to celebrate HIS birthday.

The rapper threw a huge party Wednesday night to ring in the big 2-6 at The Tago International Center in the ATL ... just across the street from 2 Chainz's 11th Street Studios.

Sure ... YT pulled all the stops to make sure the shindig was poppin ... with stars like T.I., Jacquees and Young Dolph. Young Thug's family also showed up ... including mama bear who was already shining bright -- that watch, tho -- before YT handed her a stack of 50 Gs to complete her look.

We see you, Young Thug.