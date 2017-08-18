DeMarcus Cousins On Confederate Statues: 'Take All Them Motherf**kers Down'

EXCLUSIVE

DeMarcus Cousins says there's no question about it ... every single Confederate statue needs to COME DOWN ASAP.

With Confederate monuments coming down in Tampa, Baltimore and Virginia ... we asked the Pelicans star about rebel statues in New Orleans and in his home state of Alabama.

"Take all them motherf*ckers down," Cousins said ... "Take 'em all down."

When asked how he felt about President Trump, Cousins echoed the thoughts of fellow NBA superstars LeBron and Kevin Durant ... saying he just doesn't have respect for the guy.