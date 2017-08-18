James Harrison I Never Threatened Anthem Protesters

James Harrison: I Never Threatened Anthem Protesters, Fake News

Breaking News

Pittsburgh Steelers bad ass James Harrison is opening up about how he REALLY feels about national anthem protesters ... in the wake of a fake threats attributed to him last week.

The false quotes whizzed around social media -- claiming Harrison said, "Anyone on my team sits for anthem, they better be in a wheelchair.":

He never said it. It was completely made up.

But now, Harrison is telling MMQB how he would feel if his teammates decided to follow guys like Marshawn Lynch and Michael Bennett.

"That’s up to the individual ... If they feel like that’s something they want to do, that’s their right."

Deebo was victimized by a similar fake news post last season ... when a different account said he'd break any teammate's leg for following Colin Kaepernick's anthem protest.