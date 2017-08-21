Mayweather vs. McGregor Corona Girls Revealed ... Drink In the Pics!

Mayweather vs. McGregor's Corona Girls Revealed, Insane Hot Pics!

TMZ Sports has put our investigative resources to good use ... and found out the identities of the Corona Girls who've been tapped to work the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight.

You're welcome.

Meet Kyra Keli, Jessica Harbour, Samantha Kumiko and Tawny Jordan ... 4 of the women who will be working the ring during the August 26 fight.

As we previously reported, Corona won the bid to become the official beer sponsor of the fight and will provide the ring girls.

We're told the women are STOKED -- not only because they're getting the best seats in the house for the fight, but they feel like they'll be showcased to a HUGE audience!

Here's the preview ... enjoy.