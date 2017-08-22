USC UCLA Blasts Trojans Over Shakespeare Statue Wherefore Art Thou Spellcheck?

8/22/2017 10:07 AM PDT

USC Misspells Shakespeare on Centerpiece Statue for $700M Project!!!

"O USC, USC wherefore art thou E?" ... is probably what everyone's asking after USC spelled William Shakespeare's name without an "e" on a new statue.

The school unveiled a $700 million project featuring student housing, retail shops and restaurants. Nice and dandy, but UCLA's hawkeyed student section caught one mortifying mistake.

The statue of Hecuba features a quote from Shakespeare's "Hamlet" ... but if you look closely, USC appears to have cut some corners, or, in this case, the letter "e."

What's worse -- that a mistake happened or that UCLA caught it?

We reached out to USC ... so far, no word back.

