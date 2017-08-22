USC Misspells Shakespeare on Centerpiece Statue for $700M Project!!!

USC UCLA Blasts Trojans Over Shakespeare Statue Wherefore Art Thou Spellcheck?

"O USC, USC wherefore art thou E?" ... is probably what everyone's asking after USC spelled William Shakespeare's name without an "e" on a new statue.

The school unveiled a $700 million project featuring student housing, retail shops and restaurants. Nice and dandy, but UCLA's hawkeyed student section caught one mortifying mistake.

USC. The only place in America that can unveil a statue as the centerpiece of a $700 million project and manage to misspell Shakespeare pic.twitter.com/FGsJUyF3Di — The Den (@uclatheden) August 21, 2017

The statue of Hecuba features a quote from Shakespeare's "Hamlet" ... but if you look closely, USC appears to have cut some corners, or, in this case, the letter "e."

What's worse -- that a mistake happened or that UCLA caught it?

We reached out to USC ... so far, no word back.

