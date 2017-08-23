TMZ

Master P Signs Super Hot Gonzalez Twins ... For New Coed Basketball League

8/23/2017 10:30 AM PDT

Master P Signs Gonzalez Twins To New Coed Basketball League

Master P's new coed hoops league just got poppin' in a major way ... 'cause the Ice Cream Man just announced he's inked former college bball stars -- and Instagram sensations -- the Gonzalez Twins.

P's Global Mixed Gender Basketball league is set to tip-off next month, and the twins are gonna be a part of the first exhibition game, playing for P's hometown New Orleans Gators.

This is a huge get for P -- Dylan and Dakota Gonzalez have a MASSIVE following which includes Drake ... mostly because of their basketball skills but also because they are DROP DEAD GORGEOUS.

Don't believe us? Check out the gallery below.

