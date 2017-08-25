Conor McGregor's Irish Fans Cuss At Floyd Mayweather's Kids

Conor McGregor Irish Fans Cuss at Floyd's Kids

A bunch of Irish fans of Conor McGregor fired off some F-bombs at Floyd Mayweather's children -- including his 14-year-old daughter -- screaming, "F*ck the Mayweathers."

It all went down right after the weigh-in at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday ... where Floyd's kids were hanging about 30 or 40 yards from a pack of rowdy Conor fans.

You can see Floyd's 17-year-old son, Koraun, in a camouflage TMT shirt mocking the McGregor fans while they yell at the kids, including 14-year-old Jirah, 16-year-old Zion and 17-year-old Iyanna. The kids seems to be enjoying the spectacle!

The fans eventually stopped cussing and flipping the bird -- and started chanting, "Stand up for the boys in green" ... while Koraun continued to dance.

Don't worry, it didn't escalate -- probably because the kids were surrounded by Floyd's massive TMT bodyguards.