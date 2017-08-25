Ronda Rousey Marrying Travis Browne During McGregor Fight

Breaking News

Ronda Rousey won't be ringside for McGregor vs. Mayweather ... 'CAUSE SHE'LL BE GETTING MARRIED!

Dana White revealed that Ronda will be tying the knot with longtime boyfriend Travis Browne on Saturday. The two got engaged back in April.

White told Rich Eisen he was invited to the wedding but obviously won't be able to attend. Ronda previously announced on "Kelly and Ryan" that the wedding will go down in Hawaii.

As for Ronda's career, Dana says she hasn't retired -- but says she's in a great place and super happy.