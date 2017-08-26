Gonzalez Twins Crush Drake & Anthony Davis ... In Street Games

EXCLUSIVE

They're not just insanely hot -- the Gonzalez Twins are now smokin' big-time NBA players and huge celebrities in 2-on-2 games ... including Drake and Anthony Davis!!

You know Dakota and Dylan Gonzalez from their NCAA hoops run at UNLV where they became Drake's favorite female hoopers on the planet.

Now, they've joined Master P's Global Mixed Gender Basketball League -- and tell TMZ Sports they're not afraid to ball out on guys because they've done it before and NEVER LOST.

Anthony Davis. Ben McLemore. Drake -- all chalked up Ls to the G twins.

There was one catch though ...

