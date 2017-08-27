'Straight Outta Compton' Star 'Eazy-E' Actor Melts Down on Delta ... Where's My First Class Seat!?!

'Straight Outta Compton' Star Jason Mitchell Handcuffed After Tirade on Delta Flight

EXCLUSIVE

The guy who played Eazy-E in "Straight Outta Compton" had a complete meltdown Sunday on a Delta flight ... because the airline double booked his seat.

TMZ obtained video of Jason Mitchell going insane after he realized someone was already sitting in his first class seat when he boarded the plane.

It's pretty wild -- you see Mitchell cussing out flight attendants and the pilot. He even calls him a "pussy" and then unleashes a bunch of "f*** yous" to everyone in earshot.

Eyewitnesses say Mitchell eventually got off the plane, but not before cops had to get involved. Law enforcement sources tell us ... Mitchell was cuffed and detained when he finally left the aircraft, but Delta refused to press charges and he was released.

We've reached out to Mitchell's reps ... so far no word back.