Derek Fisher Pleads No Contest to DUI

Derek Fisher Pleads No Contest to DUI

Breaking News

Derek Fisher has pled no contest to DUI stemming from a June 5 crash in which he flipped his SUV on the 101 Freeway in Los Angeles.

Fisher previously pled not guilty to 2 misdemeanor counts of DUI -- but struck a plea deal with prosecutors in which he pled no contest to driving with a B.A.C. of .08 and got probation and 10 days of community service.

He's also required to complete an alcohol education class, as first reported by People.com.

Miraculously, no one was injured in the crash -- including his passenger/girlfriend, Gloria Govan.

After the incident, Fisher told his fans the situation will NEVER happen again.