The Kardashians We're Giving $500k For Harvey Relief

Kardashians Donate $500k to Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts in Houston

EXCLUSIVE

The Kardashains have stepped up to the plate in a huge way to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Sources with direct knowledge of the situation tell us Kim, Kris, Khloe, Kendall, Kylie and Kourtney gave $500,000 to The Red Cross and The Salvation Army Tuesday. We're told the money has been wired and will be split evenly.

The Kardashians were touched by the courage and bravery of those in Houston battling the storm and those helping with relief efforts.

The donation is one of a number made by celebs since Kevin Hart started a movement Monday challenging other Hollywood heavyweights to pitch in.