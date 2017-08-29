TMZ

Robbie Keane Conor and I 'Talked About Everything' ... After the Fight

8/29/2017 9:00 AM PDT

Robbie Keane: Conor and I 'Talked About Everything' After the Fight

EXCLUSIVE

Conor McGregor spent most of the time at his Mayweather fight after-party locked in a conversation with Irish soccer legend Robbie Keane

So, when we saw Robbie in Bev Hills this week we had to ask -- what did you guys talk about?! 

Keane wasn't down to spill all the tea -- but admitted they talked about "everything."

We asked about the nature of their friendship -- Keane said they're both from Dublin.

Bottom line -- Keane's a big fan and says Conor's "gonna do great things."

[h/t Chamatkar Sandhu]

