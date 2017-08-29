Robbie Keane Conor and I 'Talked About Everything' ... After the Fight

EXCLUSIVE
Conor McGregor spent most of the time at his Mayweather fight after-party locked in a conversation with Irish soccer legend Robbie Keane.
So, when we saw Robbie in Bev Hills this week we had to ask -- what did you guys talk about?!
Keane wasn't down to spill all the tea -- but admitted they talked about "everything."
We asked about the nature of their friendship -- Keane said they're both from Dublin.
Bottom line -- Keane's a big fan and says Conor's "gonna do great things."
[h/t Chamatkar Sandhu]
I kid you not, Conor McGregor & Robbie Keane where in deep conversation for most of the night. 2 Irish legends right there. @EncoreBeachClub pic.twitter.com/E5plb5jrHh— Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) August 27, 2017