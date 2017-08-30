J.J. Watt Harvey Relief Fund Cracks $7 Million ... And He Ain't Done!!

J.J. Watt's Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund Cracks $7 Million

Breaking News

J.J. Watt's relief fund for Hurricane Harvey victims just cracked $7 MILLION -- and he ain't stoppin' there!

Watt's crowdfunding campaign started with a target of $500K on Sunday ... and quickly climbed into the millions with generous donations from star athletes like Chris Paul.

Now, the Houston Texans star is steppin' it up even more -- setting a new goal of $10 million ... the same amount donated by Houston Rockets owner Leslie Alexander.

FYI, Watt shared his plans for the cash when he hit $6 mil -- saying his team is filling up semitrucks to distribute water, food and other supplies throughout Houston.