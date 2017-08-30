TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

J.J. Watt Harvey Relief Fund Cracks $7 Million ... And He Ain't Done!!

8/30/2017 3:18 PM PDT

J.J. Watt's Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund Cracks $7 Million

Breaking News

J.J. Watt's relief fund for Hurricane Harvey victims just cracked $7 MILLION -- and he ain't stoppin' there!

Watt's crowdfunding campaign started with a target of $500K on Sunday ... and quickly climbed into the millions with generous donations from star athletes like Chris Paul.

Now, the Houston Texans star is steppin' it up even more -- setting a new goal of $10 million ... the same amount donated by Houston Rockets owner Leslie Alexander

FYI, Watt shared his plans for the cash when he hit $6 mil -- saying his team is filling up semitrucks to distribute water, food and other supplies throughout Houston.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web