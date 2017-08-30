Joel Osteen Says Church Was Always Open to Harvey Evacuees and Twitter Got it Wrong

Joel Osteen Church Always Open to Harvey Evacuees Twitter Got it Wrong

EXCLUSIVE

Pastor Joel Osteen says his church was unfairly criticized for locking its doors to Hurricane Harvey evacuees.

The man who leads the Lakewood Church in Houston says the doors were always open, despite the video TMZ posted which was shot Monday ... showing the church was accessible yet the doors were locked.

Osteen says it was a confusing time and says if people were turned away it may have been the fault of a security company.

At any rate, the doors are now open, Osteen says the church is in it for the long haul and hundreds of people are now calling his place of worship a temporary home.