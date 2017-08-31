Conor McGregor Congrats to Floyd 'You're a Solid Fighter'

Conor McGregor: Congrats to Floyd, 'You're a Solid Fighter'

Conor McGregor is toasting whiskey to Floyd Mayweather -- saying he's a solid fighter who won their match "hands down."

Conor also says he thinks Floyd could hold his own in an MMA cage.

It's all part of a long statement Conor issued on the fight on Wednesday night, which also explained why he ran out of gas in the 10th round.

"Getting to 12 rounds alone in practice was always the challenge in this camp," Conor admitted.

"We started slowly getting to the 12 and decreasing the stress in the rounds the closer it got to 12. I think for the time we had, 10 weeks in camp, it had to be done this way."

"If I began with a loaded 12 rounds under much stress I would have only hit a brick wall and lost progress as a result and potentially not made the fight. A little more time and we could have made the 12 cleanly, while under more stress, and made it thru the later rounds in the actual fight."

As for Floyd's fighting skills, Conor says he has a new respect for The Best Ever.

"Congrats to Floyd on a well fought match. Very experienced and methodical in his work."

"His experience, his patience and his endurance won him this fight hands down. I always told him he was not a fighter but a boxer. But sharing the ring with him he is certainly a solid fighter."

"Strong in the clinch. Great understanding of frames and head position. He has some very strong tools he could bring into an MMA game for sure."

"Here is a toast of whiskey to everyone involved in this event and everyone who enjoyed it!"