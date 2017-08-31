Corinne Olympios & DeMario Jackson Reunited and it Feels So Fake!!!

Corinne Olympios Reunited And It Feels So Fake!!!

Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson hooked up again -- literally -- and DeMario said something during the encounter that registered in a big way on our BS detector.

The "Bachelor in Paradise" stars were leaving Nightingale Wednesday night in L.A. where Corinne and DeMario were ALL OVER each other. She hugged, climbed and kissed him.

Listen closely as DeMario says, "My PR is gonna hate this in the morning."

As you know ... Corinne claimed she had no recollection of a sexual encounter she had with DeMario during 'BiP' filming, and that triggered a sexual assault investigation. Warner Bros. concluded she knew exactly what she was doing.