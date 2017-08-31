Giancarlo Stanton Strips Down for Erotic Sex Scene In Lexy Panterra Video

MLB's Giancarlo Stanton Stars In Erotic Sex Scene ... In Lexy Panterra Video

Giancarlo Stanton just hit another one out the park ...

TMZ Sports has a first look at the MLB home run leader like we KNOW you've never seen him before ... as a VIDEO VIXEN ... getting up close and personal -- and damn near naked with Lexy Panterra.

Lexy's twerk vids have gotten millions of views on YouTube (you've seen them) but she's also a budding pop star, and enlisted the slugger for some sexy visuals for her track, "So Good."

Stanton doesn't do much in the video -- he kinda just lies there (typical), but let's face it, when you're as yoked (and rich) as the Miami Marlins superstar, that's pretty much all you have to do.

BTW -- the chemistry in the video is evident, but we asked, and they're just friends. Although, we honestly can't see why. Now stop reading and enjoy.