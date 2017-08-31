Victor Oladipo John Legend-ary Pipes ... in Fire Debut Single

Victor Oladipo Sings Like John Legend in Fire Debut Single

Breaking News

Victor Oladipo ﻿is putting all the whack NBA rappers to shame ... sounding like John Legend (seriously) in a single he dropped today to launch his music career.

The OKC Thunder superstar went with a modern-day take of a Donny Hathaway classic for his debut effort -- and absolutely crushed it.

Oladipo talked about his other all-world talent in a social media post -- “They say when you have a gift you should share it because if you don't you're doing yourself, the world, and God who gave you the gift a disservice!!"

Victor also said his EP is coming soon -- "and it's straight fire."

Can't say we're too surprised by V.O.'s new gig ... ain't the first time the baller's slayed the mic!