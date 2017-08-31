TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Victor Oladipo John Legend-ary Pipes ... in Fire Debut Single

8/31/2017 11:13 AM PDT

Victor Oladipo Sings Like John Legend in Fire Debut Single

Breaking News

Victor Oladipo ﻿is putting all the whack NBA rappers to shame ... sounding like John Legend (seriously) in a single he dropped today to launch his music career.

The OKC Thunder superstar went with a modern-day take of a Donny Hathaway classic for his debut effort -- and absolutely crushed it.

Oladipo talked about his other all-world talent in a social media post -- “They say when you have a gift you should share it because if you don't you're doing yourself, the world, and God who gave you the gift a disservice!!"

Victor also said his EP is coming soon -- "and it's straight fire."

Can't say we're too surprised by V.O.'s new gig ... ain't the first time the baller's slayed the mic!

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web