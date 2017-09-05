Kristin Cavallari: Jay Cutler Butt Pic Was Shot at Nude Beach!

EXCLUSIVE

There's more to that Jay Cutler butt pic than meets the (brown) eye ... so says Kristin Cavallari!

Turns out, the famous Jay Butt-ler pic was taken during an outing to a nude beach during a romantic trip to Mexico back in March.

Cavallari told the story to our friends at TooFab ... saying they got caught up in the moment and figured, "When in Rome ..."

KC says she still can't believe the Miami Dolphins QB let her post the photo on social media!

TooFab also asked how the family felt about Jay's new 1-year contract with the Fins and if he plans on playing next year!

