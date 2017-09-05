Rod Stewart Defends Wayne Rooney 'We All Make Mistakes'

Rod Stewart Defends Wayne Rooney After Drunk Driving Arrest, 'We All Make Mistakes'

Don't villanize Wayne Rooney after his drunk driving arrest -- he's a good dude -- so says Rod Stewart.

The British rock legend -- who's a HUUUGE soccer fan -- was leaving Catch in L.A. over the weekend when we asked about the biggest football news in the U.K. ... Rooney's DUI arrest in England.

"He's been a great English football [player] and we all make mistakes," Stewart said ... "And he's still a great guy. A great influence on all the youngsters."

Rooney was busted early Friday morning when he was pulled over in a VW Beetle and failed a breathalyzer.

According to reports, the Everton striker's bosses are pissed -- and he could get hit with a $415,000 fine over the incident.