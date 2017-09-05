Rod Stewart Defends Wayne Rooney After Drunk Driving Arrest, 'We All Make Mistakes'

TMZ

Rod Stewart Defends Wayne Rooney 'We All Make Mistakes'

9/5/2017 6:02 AM PDT

EXCLUSIVE

Don't villanize Wayne Rooney after his drunk driving arrest -- he's a good dude -- so says Rod Stewart

The British rock legend -- who's a HUUUGE soccer fan -- was leaving Catch in L.A. over the weekend when we asked about the biggest football news in the U.K. ... Rooney's DUI arrest in England. 

"He's been a great English football [player] and we all make mistakes," Stewart said ... "And he's still a great guy. A great influence on all the youngsters."

Rooney was busted early Friday morning when he was pulled over in a VW Beetle and failed a breathalyzer. 

According to reports, the Everton striker's bosses are pissed -- and he could get hit with a $415,000 fine over the incident. 

