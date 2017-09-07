Boomer Esiason I Still Love Craig Carton ... After 'Shocking' Arrest

Boomer Esiason: 'I Still Love My Partner' Craig Carton

Breaking News

Boomer Esiason is backing Craig Carton ﻿after his longtime co-host's FBI arrest ... saying he's still got love for the sports radio personality despite the "shocking" news.

“I’ve loved my partner for 10 years and I still love my partner,” Boomer said on WFAN Thursday.

“I loved his family, loved his kids and I am praying every single day ... there’s nothing worse than having a family going through what they have to go through.”

Boomer added that he's been blown away by the support he's received since Carton's alleged ticket fraud scheme came to light ... but you can tell the NFL legend's still pretty emotional about it.

Esiason also confirmed that Carton's indefinitely suspended ... and says he'll continue bringing in different guests to fill his seat. On Thursday, Phil Simms was subbing in.