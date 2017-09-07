Hurricane Relief Telethon Features Bieber, Drake, De Niro

EXCLUSIVE

The hurricane relief telethon set for Tuesday night will have a slew of huge stars, and even the partial list we got hold of is super impressive. Here they are:

-- Justin Bieber

-- Drake

-- Reese Witherspoon

-- Jamie Foxx

-- Blake Shelton

-- Billy Crystal

-- Robert De Niro

-- Sofia Vergara

-- Michael Strahan

-- Tim McGraw

-- Faith Hill

We're told when Scooter Braun and Bun B organized it, the telethon was going to be for Hurricane Harvey, but with Irma looming, it's now called "Hurricane Relief."

The telethon will air on all the major networks -- CBS, NBC, ABC and FOX -- Tuesday from 8-9 PM. It will be based in 3 cities -- L.A., New York and Nashville.