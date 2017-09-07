Lil Wayne, Screw Doctor's Orders, He Goin' Back to Work!!!

Lil Wayne Screw Doctor's Orders He's Goin' Back to Work!!!

Lil Wayne's manager, Cortez Bryant, says the only thing Lil Wayne is addicted to is work, and brushed off an early retirement, despite Sunday's hospitalization for seizures.

We got Cortez at LAX Wednesday and he told us Weezy has no plans to slow down. Doctors have sidelined him for 2 weeks, but Cortez says Wayne will be back.

As for what caused the recent episode, Cortez didn't blame it on lean, but did offer an explanation.

Wayne's been spotted double-cupping at shows throughout the year, but seemed fine the night before he was taken to the hospital.